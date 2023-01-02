16-year-old has critical injuries following shooting at Curtis Hixon Park, police say

article

Tampa police are investigating a shooting at Curtis Hixon Park that left a teenager with critical injuries.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday. Officers said good Samaritans helped the 16-year-old boy after he was shot, providing him with first aid. A news release from the police department didn't specify how they were assisting the teen and his gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Based on the information gathered so far, police said an altercation between two groups likely escalated to a shot being fired by one person from one of those groups. The victim, who was part of the second group, was struck.

Detectives said they do not believe this was a random shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call the Tampa Police Department 813-231-6130.