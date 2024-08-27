2 getaway drivers charged after attempted robbery at Ellenton Outlet Mall, 2 suspects still on the run: MCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two out of four suspects have been arrested after an attempted armed robbery at Ellenton Outlet Mall about two weeks ago, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 38-year-old Markeice Craft and 42-year-old Ronnie Wilson were the two getaway drivers for two unknown suspects who went inside Gold Palace Jewelry on Aug. 14 around 3 p.m.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

One of the unidentified suspects approached an employee and shot a round toward the back of the store, not hitting anyone inside, according to investigators. Another employee then pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of the suspects, but missed.

The sheriff's office says the two suspects who went inside the store then ran out toward the parking lot.

Surveillance image of one of the unidentified suspects. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

PREVIOUS: 2 suspects on the run after shooting during attempted robbery at Ellenton Outlet Mall

According to MCSO, an off-duty deputy chased the suspects and gathered information about their descriptions before they drove away in what appeared to be a silver-colored Toyota Highlander.

Detectives say nothing was taken during the robbery attempt and no one was injured. However, officials said EMS was called for someone inside having a medical episode after the incident.

Surveillance image of the other unidentified suspect. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Craft and Wilson were both identified as persons of interest with help from ATF and the St. Petersburg Police Department and search warrants were executed with SWAT in Manatee County and St. Petersburg on Monday, which is when both men were arrested.

Craft and Wilson were charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Craft is also facing charges out of Pinellas County, according to detectives.

Deputies say they are still trying to identify the other two suspects. They are described as black men who were wearing masks and blue FedEx-style shirts at the time of the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: