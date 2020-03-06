16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Tampa

article

Two teens were sitting in a vehicle Friday morning when one was shot, deputies said.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 16000 block of Dawnview Drive in Tampa. Deputies said the 16-year-old victim was shot. At least one suspect was identified.

Deputies said it’s an isolated incident. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is “stable.” They said he is cooperated with detectives.

No other information was provided. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

"Our deputies are talking to neighbors and reviewing surveillance video in the area to learn more about what led up to this incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement, “but we are confident that it was not random and there is no threat to the general public.”

