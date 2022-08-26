Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

article

Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Clearwater.

According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and entered the path of the vehicle.

The collision around 6:45 a.m. Officials described the street as an "unlighted roadway."

Troopers said the driver stopped after the collision occurred.

READ: Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say

Weiser died at the scene.

On Friday morning, Pinellas County Schools released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Largo High School student Ethan Weiser, in a tragic accident his morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and school community. We have grief counselors at the school and will provide support as we all grieve this heartbreaking loss."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.