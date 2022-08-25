Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say

A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday.

The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday. During that same period, 15 more calls came in about slashed tires in Ybor City and downtown Tampa. Investigators are determining whether Dohrenwend is responsible in each case.

"Those are still active investigations. Right now, they're separate, but we haven't ruled out anything in this case," said Eddy Durkin, a Tampa police spokesperson. "You have multiple victims now who are impacted. So yeah, we're going to hold this guy accountable."

One of those victims is Kendry Liranza, who owns the Seminole Heights dog daycare business, Barks to Riches.

A nearby business owner called Liranza and asked him to check his surveillance video to see if his cameras recorded anyone slashing tires across the street. To Liranza's surprise, the tires on his own trailers were getting slashed.

"I was shocked when I saw the video, because I thought that I was helping someone else, and it turns out that I ended up being the victim as well, which was kind of surprising," he said. "Within a matter of seconds, he had my five tires and then across the street he did eight over there. So a total of 13 tires altogether. So that was pretty shocking."

According to jail records, Dohrenwend was arrested Sunday afternoon by Largo police. He has a list of 18 charges from law enforcement agencies in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Clark Dohrenwend

"Sometimes just people just have bad days, and they want to take it out on others," said Liranza. "I'm just glad that I was able to help with my surveillance to be able to catch this person."

Police are unsure if there was a motive.