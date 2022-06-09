$16,000 reward offered after Manatee County mother goes missing

A $16,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a missing Manatee County mother. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is currently looking into leads on Stephanie Shenefield, 38, who was last seen in a residential area in the 5300 block of 16th Street East.

Jennifer Massrock, a decade-long friend of Shenefield, was supposed to go to a concert Friday evening in Ybor City with her friend. She last heard from Shenefield on Thursday evening. After missing the concert and work at Papa Joe's Sports Bar on Sunday, Shenefield's friends filed a missing person's report.

"She's never a no show, no call, no show, and she didn’t show up and people are really concerned," said Massrock.

Manatee County deputies said Shenefield has a medical condition and recently demonstrated behavior that has those closest to her concerned. They said it's unlike the mother of two to leave and not be in contact with anyone.

"We all love her and this is so uncommon for her right now that we can’t fathom what happened right now," said her roommate Timothy Parker.

Shenefield's friends are continuing to hand out missing persons flyers in the community as MCSO investigators work on finding information that will lead them to her whereabouts.

"It's a lot for everybody involved. She is very loved and cared for," said Parker.

Anyone with information on Shenefield's location can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.