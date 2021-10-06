'Drug deal gone wrong': 17-year-old arrested in murder of 16-year-old in Brandon, deputies say

A few days after a teen was shot and killed at a Brandon apartment complex, detectives said they arrested another teen believed to be the one who pulled the trigger.

On Friday night, Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lakeshore Apartment Complex, located on Lake Chapman Drive, after receiving a report of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old victim.

At the time, detectives said they believed it was a "drug deal gone wrong."

By Wednesday morning, they announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, identified by the sheriff's office at Jadon Christian Felix Saunders-Rigueur,

"Unfortunately, a child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of another child," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This arrest reflects the unwavering dedication of our detectives who worked tirelessly until the suspect was taken into custody. This teen has irreparably impacted the lives of the victim's family as well as his own. He will face the consequences of his actions."

Saunders-Rigueur faces charges of first-degree felony murder while engaged in robbery, third-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and purchase of cannabis.

Advertisement

He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.