17-year-old dies in University Parkway crash

An early morning accident claimed the life of a Sarasota teen, said Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

They responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Wednesday at University Parkway and North Shade Avenue, which is just east of U.S. 301. Investigators said a 17-year-old was heading west on University Parkway approaching the intersection.

Troopers said the left side tires of the vehicle struck the curbed media and traveling off the roadway. The vehicle entered the median and collided into two oak trees causing the vehicle to split in half.

All westbound and eastbound lanes of University Parkway were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Officials said the teen, as yet unnamed, passed away following the crash.