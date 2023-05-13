Teenage migrant dies in Florida while in U.S. custody

A 17-year-old migrant has died in Florida while in U.S. custody.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the teen was referred to its care on May 5 and placed at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor.



The Honduras Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation identified the teen as Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza.

Honduran officials say he traveled to the U.S. without a parent or guardian. They say Espinoza was found unconscious at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services on May 10 and taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died.



"The Government of Honduras, through the Embassy in Washington, has requested that the Office of Resettlement and Refugees (ORR) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) conduct an expedited investigation to clarify this sad fact and, if liability exists, the full weight of the law applies," The Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

The Honduran government says forensic authorities will do an autopsy to determine how Espinoza died.

This tragedy highlights the importance of caring for unaccompanied minors in the United States in the bilateral migration agenda between the two countries," The Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

"We’re going to continue seeing this is there is not a better approach and a better system and a better approach to take care of these people," said Ana Lamb, a Tampa Bay community activist.



Fox 13 reached out to the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, and a spokesperson referred us to the Office of Refugee Resettlement with the HHS.

"The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our heart goes out to the family with whom we are in touch. As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway. Due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on individual cases of children who have been in our care."





While in ORR care, children have access to health care, legal services, translation services, and mental and behavioral health counselors and can connect with family through a phone call in a private area at least twice a week. A list of services and requirements can be found by clicking here.

Immigration attorney Richard Maney says many churches or outreach organizations take in undocumented minors and help connect them with resources. He says these children can apply for special immigrant juvenile visas.

"They have to show that they’re under 21, that they’re unmarried, that they’ve been subject to neglect or abuse, and that it would be in the best interest of them to not be returned to their country, and also it’s not feasible to reunite them," Maney said. "If they can be reunited with their parents, that’s the priority."



Maney says this is not a path to citizenship but to residency.

"It allows the juvenile to stay here and get a work permit and be secure in the country," Maney said. "And the steps for that they have to be unmarried. Have to be under 21 years of age. They have to be found dependent by a state court. So, I think a lot of young people may not realize that. But many of our churches are active in supporting them."



It’s unclear how Espinoza died, but officials told Fox News that "no altercation of any kind" was involved in his death.