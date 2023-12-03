17-year-old motorcyclist crashes into SUV during fatal crash on US-301: FHP

article

A 17-year-old Riverview boy died on Sunday morning after colliding with an SUV on US-301, according to troopers.

Just before 9 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol says the 17-year-old was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north on US-301.

A Subaru SUV was headed south on US-301, according to FHP.

Authorities say at the intersection of Balm Riverview Road, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle that was speeding.

The motorcycle and SUV collided, and the 17-year-old died at the scene, according to officials.

Troopers say the 72-year-old Riverview man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.