1,700-acre brush fire in Hardee County 85% contained

A 1,700-acre brush fire in Hardee County is now 85% contained.

That's the latest update from the Florida Forest Service, which has been helping to battle the fire off of State Road 664 since Wednesday afternoon. Hardee County Fire Rescue and FFS worked late into the night Wednesday to contain the blaze.

"It was a hot, fast-moving fire," said James Simpson, the deputy chief of Hardee County Fire Rescue. "We're already in drought-like conditions, so it was rapidly developing as crews arrived on scene."

READ: Hurricane, wildfire seasons expected to lead to spike in home insurance rates

Dry vegetation and lack of humidity fed the flames, and it has been difficult to put out because of the landscape.

"The terrain out there is difficult. You have levies, dikes, cattle fencing and sugar sand," said Patrick Mahoney, a wildfire mitigation specialist with FFS.

Firefighters battled the heat of the sun on Thursday as they battled the heat on the ground coming from the fire. Crews were swapped out throughout the day.

"We're rotating them through. They brought food and supplies out here, because we're projected to be out here a few more hours before we get containment on this fire," said Simpson.

MORE: Over 1-in-4 Floridians would ignore evacuations during hurricane: AAA

Because brush fires are common this time of year, several Central Florida counties currently have burn bans, including Polk, Hardee, DeSoto and Highlands counties.

Mahoney reminds people to be careful when outside.

"Mow your yard early in the morning when dew points a little bit higher," said Mahoney. "If you're welding, have a spotter. Make sure roofs and gutters are cleaned out. Prepare your home for it."

Mahoney said it's going to take several days until the brush fire is 100% contained.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: