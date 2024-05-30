Expand / Collapse search

Over 1-in-4 Floridians would ignore evacuations during hurricane: AAA

By
Published  May 30, 2024 9:38am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - AAA released its annual Hurricane Season survey, sharing that more than one in every four Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings for a hurricane.

According to the survey, 27% of Floridians say they would ignore warnings to evacuate in the event of a hurricane. And of those who would evacuate, nearly two-thirds (64%) said they wouldn't leave their home if the hurricane was a Category 3 or stronger. 

Additionally, nearly a quarter of Florida residents (23%) don't make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather. 

"Staying in the path of a deadly storm is just not worth the risk," AAA PR Manager Mark Jenkins said. "Take steps now to develop an evacuation plan for your family and pets."

The top reasons Floridians cited in the survey for ignoring evacuation warnings included the following:

  • Wanting to stay in the case there's damage to their home or property that they can fix 
  • Believing the storm will turn away from their direction
  • Not knowing where to go
  • Financial reasons 
  • Can't bring their pets
  • Fear of looting after the storm

