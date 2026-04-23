18-year-old arrested after attacking women with table knife: SPPD

The Brief An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday night following an attack in downtown St. Pete, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers say Rodrigo Romero attacked two women with a table knife and was detained by bystanders. Rodrigo Romero was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.



A man has been arrested after attacking two women in downtown St. Petersburg with a table knife.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 18-year-old Rodrigo Romero attacked two women Wednesday night in the downtown area of St. Petersburg.

SPPD said the two women were walking in front of the open-air post office on 4th Street North when Rodrigo came at them with the knife.

When the attack happened, officers said bystanders detained the suspect and called law enforcement.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

One woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her head. While the second victim did not suffer any injuries.

Romero was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

SPPD said Romero and the victims were not known to each other.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Romero attacked the woman, or where Romero got ahold of the knife.