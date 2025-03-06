18-year-old arrested for murder after shooting during basketball game at park: HCSO

The Brief Anthony Cabrera Morales, 18, faces murder and attempted murder charges. Hillsborough County deputies say he fired shots at Plantation Park in Carrollwood on Tuesday night. Brian Jones, 19, died while another victim survived.



Hillsborough County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting at a park that killed one man and injured another, the sheriff's office announced.

The backstory:

HCSO said deputies responded to the basketball court at Plantation Park off Parkcrest Dr. in Carrollwood just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a fight broke out during a basketball game.

Deputies responding to the scene of the shooting at Tampa's Plantation Park.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Brian Jones, 19, died, deputies said.

Investigators said detectives interviewed witnesses, leading to the arrest of Anthony Cabrera Morales. He faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Mugshot of Anthony Cabrera Morales. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.

What they're saying:

"This arrest cannot undo the tragic loss of life, but I'm proud of our detective's hard work in finding and arresting this individual quickly," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Acts of violence in our community will be met with a swift response, and we will bring those responsible to justice."

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

