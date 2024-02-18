18-year-old boy killed, 1 injured after shooting in Palmetto: Police

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Palmetto on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 600 block of 12th Street Drive West around 2:45 p.m.. There was an altercation between a group of teenage boys, according to the police department.

Authorities say an 18-year-old Palmetto boy was shot in the chest and did not survive. A 17-year-old boy from Palmetto was shot in the leg, according to police.

Officials say the 17-year-old is expected to survive. The Palmetto Police Department says the names of both teens are being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Detectives and members of the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-773-6124 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Individuals can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, according to police.

