2 men injured after being shot in Tampa, police investigating

Two men were shot in Tampa on Friday and police are investigating the incident, according to officials.

Tampa police officers say they responded to the 8000 block of N. Klondyke St. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found two men had been shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The police department says the shooting was an isolated incident. Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

