19-year-old's death is the latest case in a string of gun violence in Tampa involving teenagers

Tampa police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old.

Detectives said they received a call about shots being fired in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds in his upper body.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he passed away. Police have not released the victim's name.

Police have not said whether they've identified any suspects.

The shooting adds to a growing list of gun violence cases in Tampa over the past two weeks.

On Tuesday night, a shooting at a McDonald's on North Armenia Avenue left a 16-year-old dead. Tampa police said the teen was in the parking lot with a group of friends when another group drove by, and began firing a gun. The teen was hit and found dead with his own gun and shell casings next to him, suggesting he had been firing as well.

That shooting comes after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the back outside a South Manhattan Avenue apartment complex last week. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old.

"Children and a gun are a very bad mix," said Chief Mary O'Connor. So we need parents to know that if they have a firearm in their home to make sure it doesn't get into the hands of their children, make sure it's secured."

While there was an arrest after the shooting of the 17-year-old girl, the other two cases are still open. Tampa police said when they arrived on the scene of the McDonald's shooting, all of the victim's friends had already left.

The investigation into the shooting death of the 19-year-old is still in the early stages.