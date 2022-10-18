Police: 16-year-old suspect arrested in South Tampa shooting that critically injured teen girl

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a Tampa shooting on South Manhattan Avenue that critically injured a teen girl Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the 16-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges following the shooting.

Officer said they were called to the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. on October 14 after two teen girls got into a pre-planned fight. After the fight, the 16-year-old, who was wearing a ski mask, fired one shot at the 17-year-old girl who got into the fight as she was walking away, TPD said.

The teen girl was struck in the back, and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but police said she has survived her injuries.

The 16-year-old, who has been arrested, is related to the other juvenile who fought the victim prior to the shooting, according to Tampa police. Witnesses at the scene told police that the fight started over the 16-year-old buying marijuana from the victim with a counterfeit $100 bill.

A day prior to the shooting, the victim and a friend confronted the suspect over the counterfeit money and fought him too, officers said. The teen suspect's relative then asked the victim to meet her at their apartment complex the next day to fight, which is when the shooting occurred, according to investigators.

Detectives with TPD said they were able to identify the 16-year-old as the shooting suspect. A small black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found at the teen's home with a ballistic match to a shell casing that was recovered at the crime scene.

The teen admitted to the shooting and is now facing three felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Tampa police confirmed.