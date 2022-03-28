19-year-old fatally shot in St. Pete neighborhood, police say
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old, adding that no arrests have been made.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of 50th Avenue North. They responded to the area after receiving a report of the shooting around 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they said Trent Krystoff was outside with a gunshot wound. They said he was taken to a hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
No suspect is in custody yet.
Anyone with information please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780