19 years after 9/11 attacks, Tampa Bay pauses to reflect

As America remembers the attacks on September 11, 2001, 19 years later, thousands across the Bay Area will pause and reflect during commemorative events held in person and held virtually.

In Bradenton's Rossi Park, a virtual Tribute to Heroes ceremony is planned for 8:30 a.m. It will be live-streamed on the Bradenton Fire Department's Facebook page. There will be survivors of the 9/11 attacks in attendance, along with first responders who moved to Manatee County from New York City.

Over in St. Petersburg, local nonprofit Remember Honor Support will team up with the Tampa Bay Rays to commemorate the events of 9/11. Beginning at 8 a.m at Tropicana Field, the public is invited to attend a socially-distanced ceremony. There will be guest speakers, some local heroes and Patriot Guard Riders, along with Santa's Dream Team. The ceremony is open to the public.

RELATED: Fla. man recalls visit to Twin Towers 24 hours before Sept. 11th attacks

In Clearwater, at the eight fire stations across the city, personnel will pull fire department vehicles immediately outside the stations at 9:50 a.m. Nine minutes later, at the same time the South Tower collapsed, a moment of silence will be observed.

"We will never forget the service and sacrifice of those who gave their lives that day to save others," Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Lakeland, police and fire officials will take a few minutes to recognize and honor the victims and survivors of the terror attacks. The event will be at the Lakeland Global War on Terrorism Memorial inside Veteran's Memorial Park on Lake Beulah Drive.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m. The ceremony begins at 8:46 a.m., corresponding with the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The ceremony is open to the public and will last approximately 20-25 minutes. The address is 12 Lake Beulah Drive, Lakeland, FL 33815 at the Lakeland Global War on Terrorism Memorial, located in Veteran's Memorial Park, directly behind RP Funding Center.

In Palm Harbor, a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be broadcast from Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at 10 a.m. One of the keynote speakers will be 9/11 survivor Greg Amira, who had just arrived at work at Morgan Stanley in the South Tower at 8:46 am.

He was pulled from the rubble five hours after the buildings came down. Amira went on to serve in one of the wars that followed 9/11. He was in Iraq for more than a year.

The annual ceremony at Curlew Hills Memory Garden typically draws thousands of audience members. You can stream it live beginning at 10 a.m. on the Curlew Hills Facebook Page.

In Hillsborough County the sheriff's office is paying tribute to the heroes who lost their lives and to those who saved countless others in a video message uploaded to YouTube.

The nearly 3-minute clip features Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employees sharing their stories as first responders working in New York and Washington on 9/11. Among them is retired NYPD officer Rudy Bueno, who now works as a Hillsborough deputy. He lost four officers from his squad in the attacks.

