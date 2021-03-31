2 Capitol police officers who say they suffered ‘physical, emotional damage’ in riot sue Trump

Two Capitol police officers who say they suffered physical and emotional damage during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are suing President Donald Trump, saying he incited the mob that assaulted them.

James Blassingame of Rockville – 17-year veteran - and Sidney Hemby of Waldorf – an 11-year veteran – say they’ve suffered lasting effects in wake of the Capitol riot, which led to five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer.

Their attorneys say Trump – who for weeks challenged the credibility of the 2020 election – inspired his supporters to assault the Capitol.

The Jan. 6 demonstration was planned to coincide with the Electoral Vote certification that would ultimately confirm President Joe Biden’s election.

Court documents filed by the plaintiffs chronicle the president’s statements leading up to and including the day of the riot, and also allege that his supporters responded to and acted upon those statements.

The pair are seeking $75,000 in compensatory damage, as well as punitive damages "consistent with the evidence shown at trial."

Officer Hemby, who was reportedly protecting the Rotunda steps outside the East Front of the Capitol, was "attacked relentlessly" and was bleeding from a cut "less than an inch from his eye," the court documents say.

He also suffered cuts and bruises on his face and hands, and his body was pinned against a large metal door during the attack.

Officer Blassingame had racial slurs hurled at him throughout the attack, and was struck in the face, head, chest arms and "what felt like every part of his body" during a clash between police and protesters in the Capitol Crypt.

He was reportedly attacked with fists, flagpoles, stanchions, building directional signs, water bottles and other objects.

Both say they continued to suffer psychological damage in the wake of the incident – including lack of sleep and a lack of safety.

