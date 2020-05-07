2 children, 1 adult involved in fatal pedestrian crash in Pasco County

article

Three pedestrians -- an adult, a teen, and a child -- were hit by a vehicle while walking across a road in Pasco County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said the three were hit near the intersection of Seven Springs Boulevard and Perrine Ranch Road in New Port Richey.

Two of the three were flown to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person had died, but did not say the age of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.