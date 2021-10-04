2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Pinellas Park triple shooting

article

Pinellas Park police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and sent one person to a hospital.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3300 block of 122nd Avenue after receiving a report of the shooting. When they arrived, police said they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two have since passed away, according to the police department. One was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say the condition of the third victim.

Crime scene tap was strung up across the parking lot of Hit Promotional Products. Several patrol cars were also seen in the lot as officers investigated the deadly shooting before sunrise.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.