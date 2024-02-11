2 dead after shooting in Pinellas Park, suspect charged: Police

Two men died after being shot in Pinellas Park on Saturday night, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

According to officers, they responded to the incident just after 11:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 41st St N.

Police say 54-year-old John Luke Jr. died at the scene. According to authorities, 42-year-old Brian Mikell was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died.

WATCH: Video: ‘Career criminal’ causes multi-vehicle crash while fleeing from Pinellas Park police, officers say

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Austin Skonecki. Skonecki was arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder in the first degree, according to officials.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

The police department says the investigation has revealed that both victims and the suspect knew each other.

According to police, there is no threat to the public.

The case is still under investigation, according to detectives.