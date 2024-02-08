Video: ‘Career criminal’ causes multi-vehicle crash while fleeing from Pinellas Park police, officers say

A man police describe as a career criminal with no regard for anyone else has been arrested again after they say he was caught on camera crashing into cars while fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop.

Dashcam video shows the moment a Dodge Charger careened through an intersection last Thursday, and crashed into a car sitting at a red light at 30th and 35th St.

Pinellas Park police say the driver, Anthony Elliot, was trying to get away from officers who were trying to pull him over.

Arrest affidavits show Elliot has "cases for narcotics and firearms violations."

Pinellas Park Police Department Sergeant Alexander Matson said undercover officers were watching him during an ongoing investigation.

Aerial view of the traffic stop that led to Anthony Elliot fleeing officers and crashing into two vehicles. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 13 got aerial video of how the traffic stop began thanks to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Video shows officers moving in on the Charger moments before the vehicle took off, speeding down five blocks during run-hour traffic.

Officers did not pursue Elliot. Instead, they watched his movements from the helicopter.

"As soon as he fled, they disengaged," Sergeant Matson explained.

Anthony Elliot mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows the Charger crashing into two cars and then Elliot and his passenger get out and run across a parking lot. At one point, Elliot is seen trying to hide in a doorway, but he doesn’t get far. Officers quickly pulled up and arrested him.

"We can't control if somebody runs from us. We can do everything that we can to try and mitigate that risk. But our officers have a job to do, and that's to investigate crimes and stop people from committing crimes and interrupt those crimes," said Matson.

Two passengers inside the crashed Dodge Charger were taken to an area hospital.

Police add that the two drivers that were hit were not injured in the crash.

Elliot faces several charges, including fleeing and alluding and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

As for the investigation that led to the initial traffic stop, police say it is ongoing, and they can’t comment at the moment.