2 dead in Venice plane crash, police say

Police in Venice are investigating a fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of at least two people.

According to the Venice Police Department, a small plane went down about half a mile off the Venice Fishing Pier around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews found the bodies of two men who are in their 50s or 60s. Crews said that they would be searching for other people who may have been on board the plane, but a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration indicated that they were the only people on board the plane.

Exterior of Venice Airport.

Investigators say the plane went down shortly after leaving Venice Airport.

Venice Police are working closely with Florida Fish and Wildlife, the U.S Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, which has divers in the water.

This plane crash comes just four months after another plane crashed after leaving the Venice Airport, killing a St. Petersburg family of three, including a 12-year-old girl.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

