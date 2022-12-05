Venice plane crash: Search continues for missing man after bodies of woman, child were recovered

The wreckage of a small plane and the bodies of a woman and child were recovered off the coast of Venice after the aircraft was reported missing over the weekend. Now, crews are searching for a third person, a male occupant, who may have been piloting the plane.

The search efforts began Sunday morning after the FAA reached out to Venice police, reporting that a rented single-engine plane took off from the Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday – but never returned to its originating airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters discovered a woman's body floating in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of Venice Beach.

A U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over the scene where the small plane crash occurred in Venice.

Marine units headed to the area and began searching for the plane wreckage and other people who may have been on board. By 2 p.m., they found the missing Piper Cherokee plane. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office then found the body of a child within the plane's passenger area.

Police said a third victim, an adult man, was not located within the wreckage and remained missing as of Sunday night.

Retired pilot Scott Harlow says he’s flown planes just like the one in the crash and says flying at night can be difficult because you solely have to rely on the instruments unlike flying in the daytime.

"If it were nighttime there’s just more risk especially if the pilot wasn’t very experienced," Harlow explained. "I was going down the coast of New England and I did a 180 over the ocean and was like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s pitch black. You can’t see anything."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it will likely be a few days before officials can provide answers. Agencies halted their search for the missing man around sunset Sunday and will continue at sunrise Monday as long as conditions allow.

At this time, Venice police are not releasing the names of the people who were on board the plane.

