2 dead, several injured after crash in Largo shuts down stretch of Ridge Road: LPD

Two people are dead and several people were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road in Largo on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Ridge Road is shut down from Ulmerton Rd. to 8th Ave. and Largo police are asking people to use alternative routes for the next several hours.

Investigators say that two cars collided after the driver of a Kia Soul tried making a left onto Ridge Road.

Police say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but the Largo Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

No update has been provided on the condition of the injured people.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Largo Police Department.

