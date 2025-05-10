LIVE LOOK: I-75 southbound backed up after crash involving semi-truck

A crash involving a semi has I-75 southbound backed up at mile marker 276 in Lutz, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being impacted for several miles and I-75 is down to two lanes at the crash scene.

Courtesy: FDOT

Crews are on scene where injuries have been confirmed.

No other information has been provided.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

