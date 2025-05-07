2 deadly Pasco County house fires under investigation

The Brief Two separate house fires in Pasco County each left one person dead on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. PCFR says one fire off Sparkle Ln. in Holiday killed a person and a dog, while another fire off Brisa Dr. near Zephyrhills also killed a person. The cause of each fire is under investigation.



Pasco County Fire Rescue is investigating a pair of house fires on Wednesday morning, each leaving one person dead.

Holiday fire

What we know:

PCFR says crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to the 1900 block of Sparkle Ln. in Holiday, where they found a trailer and two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a person with life-threatening injuries, who investigators say later died at the hospital.

A dog was also killed in the fire, according to officials.

Zephyrhills fire

Fire rescue says firefighters were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Brisa Dr., west of Zephyrhills.

Crews found a person's body inside the single-story home, according to PCFR.

What we don't know:

PCFR did not release any further details on the people killed in the fires.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

