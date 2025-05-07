Expand / Collapse search

2 deadly Pasco County house fires under investigation

By
Published  May 7, 2025 1:27pm EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • Two separate house fires in Pasco County each left one person dead on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
    • PCFR says one fire off Sparkle Ln. in Holiday killed a person and a dog, while another fire off Brisa Dr. near Zephyrhills also killed a person.
    • The cause of each fire is under investigation.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue is investigating a pair of house fires on Wednesday morning, each leaving one person dead.

Holiday fire

What we know:

PCFR says crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to the 1900 block of Sparkle Ln. in Holiday, where they found a trailer and two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a person with life-threatening injuries, who investigators say later died at the hospital.

A dog was also killed in the fire, according to officials.

Zephyrhills fire

Fire rescue says firefighters were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Brisa Dr., west of Zephyrhills.

Crews found a person's body inside the single-story home, according to PCFR.

What we don't know:

PCFR did not release any further details on the people killed in the fires.

The cause of each fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

