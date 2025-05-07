2 deadly Pasco County house fires under investigation
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue is investigating a pair of house fires on Wednesday morning, each leaving one person dead.
Holiday fire
What we know:
PCFR says crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to the 1900 block of Sparkle Ln. in Holiday, where they found a trailer and two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters found a person with life-threatening injuries, who investigators say later died at the hospital.
A dog was also killed in the fire, according to officials.
Zephyrhills fire
Fire rescue says firefighters were called just after 9 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Brisa Dr., west of Zephyrhills.
Crews found a person's body inside the single-story home, according to PCFR.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue.
What we don't know:
PCFR did not release any further details on the people killed in the fires.
The cause of each fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter