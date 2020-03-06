2 deaths, 4 new COVID-19 cases announced in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says there are three new cases of COVID-19: two in Broward County, one in Charlotte County and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County has died, FL-DOH said.

A previously-known COVID-19 patient in Santa Rosa County has also died. Gov. Ron DeSantis explained Thursday, the patient was an elderly resident who had “severe” underlying health conditions and had recently traveled overseas.

The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

8 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.

Deaths - Florida residents: 2

Number of negative test results: 100

Number of pending test results: 88

Number of people currently under public health monitoring: 278

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

