2 hospitalized after shooting, crash in Tampa: Investigators

article

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday evening after a crash that turned into a shooting on North MacDill Avenue and West Wilder Avenue in Tampa, officers said.

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to reports of shots fired following the crash in the area.

READ: Wander Franco investigation: Rays shortstop's message to alleged 14-year-old victim revealed

One victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries from the shooting while the other was injured during the crash, police said.

Authorities did confirm they have a suspect in custody, but no formal arrests have been made. Tampa police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information related to the crash or the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477 or visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com.