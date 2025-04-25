‘Brazen burglar’ busted after being caught on camera yanking cash drawer from Lakeland store: LPD

The Brief A man police describe as a brazen burglar was caught on camera swiping a cash register from a Lakeland Michael’s store. Police found the suspect, Juan Carlos Figueroa Cruzado, 42, of Lakeland, nearby with the cash register still in his possession. Cruzado was arrested for grand theft, burglary to an occupied structure and criminal mischief.



A brazen burglar is behind bars after police say he swiped a cash register from a Michael’s store in Lakeland.

The backstory:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers were called to the retail store in the 2600 block of South Florida Avenue shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday because a man had reportedly run off with a cash register drawer.

READ: Armed man dressed in tactical gear killed by Hillsborough deputies identified as Army veteran

Employees told police that the man had been in the store for over two hours and at some point asked questions about the cash register.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Figueroa Cruzado, 42, of Lakeland, walked behind the counter, yanked the cash drawer and ran away after an employee stepped away from the register.

Police say when they located Juan Carlos Figueroa Cruzado, he still had the cash register with him. Image is courtesy of the Lakeland Police Department. Expand

Officers found Cruzado in the 3500 block of South Florida Avenue with the cash drawer.

Video: Good Samaritans help woman being dragged by man in SUV as she tries to pull 2 kids from vehicle

He was arrested for grand theft, burglary to an occupied structure and criminal mischief.

Juan Carlos Figueroa Cruzado mugshot courtesy of the Lakeland Police Department.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, LPD wrote, "This is just another example of the fantastic work our officers do every day for our community!"

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Lakeland Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: