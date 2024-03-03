St. Petersburg man goes 140 mph while trying to evade troopers on I-275, according to FHP

A 39-year-old St. Petersburg man who was arrested early on Sunday morning has nine prior convictions for driving while license suspended, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers originally tried to stop Barnard Stokes Jr. for speeding and weaving through traffic in Tampa on I-275 near I-4. However, he fled the stop and continued into Pinellas County on southbound I-275 near mile marker 34, according to FHP.

The white Camaro Stokes was recklessly driving reached 140 mph during the pursuit, according to law enforcement.

Troopers say they were eventually able to stop the car at 22nd St N and 54th Ave N in St. Pete by using a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver.

Stokes tried to run from officials once the car was stopped, but troopers say they eventually caught him.

He was identified by his driver's license. This was Stokes' tenth offense for driving while license suspended, and he had two prior fleeing to elude charges, according to authorities.

FHP says Stokes had bloodshot, watery eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol.

He also had poor balance while standing, according to officials.

Authorities found an alcoholic beverage and burnt/unburnt marijuana in the car. Stokes refused to provide breath samples, according to FHP.

According to officials, Stokes was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. and charged with:

Fleeing to Elude (felony)

DWLS (felony)

DUI (misdemeanor)

Resisting w/o violence (misdemeanor)

