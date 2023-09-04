2 injured after shooting at Tampa club, police say

Early Monday morning, Tampa police responded to reports that shots where fired at Teasers Strip Club, according to officials.

Police say they are conducting an investigation at the 9700 block of Nebraska Ave after two men were shot around 3:06 a.m. Both men had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting. No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Officials ask anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit www.CrimeStoppersTB.com, or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select "Tampa."