2 killed, 1 injured after multi-car crash on US-19, according to FHP

A 50-year-old Largo man and a 54-year-old Clearwater woman died on Saturday night after a chain-reaction crash on US-19, according to officials.

Just after 10:30 p.m., troopers say the Largo man was driving a Chevy Trax north on US-19 in the inside center lane, south of Republic Drive. He didn't stop for four cars that were stopped in traffic in the inside and out center lanes, according to authorities.

Officials say the Chevy hit a Hyundai Santa Fe that was being driven by a 62-year-old Clearwater man. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Hyundai was propelled forward and hit the other vehicles.

The Largo man and the passenger in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital, according to troopers. FHP says they both died from their injuries.

The 62-year-old Clearwater man had minor injures, according to troopers.

Officials say the crash caused the northbound lanes of US-19 to be shut down until shortly after 2 a.m.