2 killed in Highlands County motorcycle crash: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist and his passenger in Highlands County on Monday.

Troopers say a 40-year-old Sebring man was driving a pickup truck east on US 98, in the left turn lane approaching the intersection of Madrid Drive around 6:30 p.m.

At the same time, according to FHP, a 42-year-old man from California was driving a motorcycle westbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of Madrid Drive.

Troopers say the pickup truck turned left at the intersection in front of the approaching motorcycle and collided with the right side of the bike.

Post-collision, the motorcyclist and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman from California, were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

