2 Lakeland men killed in vehicle crash: Police

The Brief Two Lakeland men were killed in a car crash last week. Lakeland police say the men died several days after the April 29 crash. The deadly crash is under investigation.



A deadly vehicle crash is under investigation in Lakeland.

The backstory:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Willie Williams, 71, of Lakeland, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry shortly before 12:10 p.m. last Tuesday. Police say he was exiting the Home Depot parking lot, located at 2800 U.S. Highway 98 North, facing westbound and attempting to make a left turn.

At the same time, police say, Craig Jensen, 67, of Lakeland, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 98 North in a Porsche 911.

Police say Williams entered the roadway westbound, and the front left bumper of his car hit the front right bumper of the Porsche.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived to begin life-saving measures.

Both drivers were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment of their injuries.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately two hours while the scene was processed.

On May 2, 2025, Williams died from his injuries. On May 3, 2025, Jensen died from his injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Polcie Department.

