Clearwater Ferry passengers refute statements from Jeffry Knight's attorney in aftermath of crash

Attorneys representing some of the passengers onboard the Clearwater Ferry at the time of a deadly boat crash are disputing several claims made by the lawyer for Jeffry Knight, whose boat crashed into the ferry.

Deadly boat crash

The backstory:

Knight was the operator of the recreational boat that crashed into the Clearwater Ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge on the night of April 27. It left Palm Harbor father of two, Jose Castro, dead and 10 others injured.

Pictured: Scene after the Clearwater Ferry crash on April 27.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said more than 40 people were on board the Clearwater Ferry at the time of the crash, and six people were on board the 37-foot recreational boat.

FWC investigators said they spoke with Knight after the crash, and he and all the passengers on the recreational boat were cooperative with the investigation. Knight even did a voluntary breathalyzer test, which came back with a reading of zero.

FWC says a blood test wasn't done, however.

As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

Conflicting statements

What they're saying:

Last week, attorney J. Kevin Hayslett, who represents Knight, sent two letters to investigators along with three witness statements from passengers onboard Knight's boat.

Hayslett said that one of Knight's passengers called 911 while Knight tried to render aid to the victims, then only left the scene once his boat took on too much water and first responders arrived.

Another passenger said Knight was yelling, "They had no lights. Where the f*** were their lights?"

Pictured: Scene after the Clearwater Ferry crash on April 27.

The other side:

Now, attorneys for Mickey Keenan, P.A., a law firm representing victims, including the family of Marcos Pacheco and Brenda Alvarez, say Knight's version of events does not match what took place the night of the crash.

Lawyers pointed out three statements, in particular, writing:

"Knight’s Claim 1: Allegations of "leaving the scene" are without Legal or Factual Basis.

Truth: Jeffry Knight, LEFT THE SCENE of the crash, this is the only fact that is undisputed. He drove away, period, end of story.

Knight’s Claim 2: "In the moments before the collision, the captain and many PASSENGERS were distracted by dolphins in the area, diminishing navigational awareness."

Truth: Blaming the victims for this crash is offensive and improper. If it was light enough out that the victims could see dolphins, why couldn’t Knight see a massive ferry directly in front of him? The answer: Because he wasn’t paying attention.

Knight’s Claim 3: "The Clearwater Ferry was not displaying the required navigational lights at the time of the accident" … "The uncontested facts show that Mr. Knight acted in full compliance with Florida law."

Truth: None of Mr. Knight’s actions were responsible, lawful, or in sound judgment. The video of the ferry crash is not ambiguous, Knight’s failure to follow the relevant nautical rules is the primary cause of the collision with the ferry.

No matter what Jeffry Knight says, it is clear that his actions caused this collision and the immeasurable pain and suffering of his victims."

What's next:

FWC is still investigating the crash and is asking for any video footage from the area between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on April 27.

