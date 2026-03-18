2 men accused of shooting at RV with people sleeping inside: HCSO

The Brief Two men are accused of shooting at an RV with people sleeping inside on Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. During the 911 call that was released by deputies, one of the victims said that the car drove back and forth while someone fired shots at the RV. During questioning, 33-year-old Dustin Wise admitted to firing rounds into the air and his passenger, 50-year-old Christopher Kickliter, admitted to loading and firing the weapon.



Two people have been arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they shot at an RV while people were sleeping inside.

Deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims early on Saturday morning to report that a red car had driven past their RV and started shooting.

What we know:

During the 911 call that was released by deputies, one of the victims said that the car drove back and forth while someone fired shots at the RV.

Detectives responded to the area of 5290 Cockroach Bay Road where they found spent shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

A short time later, deputies say they saw a car that matched the victim's description and conducted a traffic stop.

During questioning, 33-year-old Dustin Wise admitted to firing rounds into the air and his passenger, 50-year-old Christopher Kickliter, admitted to loading and firing the weapon.

Pictured: Dustin Wise. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Records show that Kickliter previously served 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers, and he is currently on probation until 2027.

Pictured: Christopher Kickliter. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

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What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that the action by the two suspects was reckless and could've ended up worse.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have had a much different outcome," said Chronister. "These individuals showed a reckless disregard for human life."

Nobody was injured during the shooting. Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you are being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.