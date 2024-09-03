2 men dead, Sarasota police investigating
SARASOTA, Fla. - Officials say they are conducting a death investigation in Sarasota on Tuesday.
Police are investigating near the 700 block of S. Boulevard of the Presidents. There were two adult male victims, according to officers.
Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number for Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199. Or, to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers call 941-366-TIPS or visit www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
