2 mischievous goats eat cookies meant for Santa

By Catherine Park
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Goats eat cookies for Santa

A pair of goats from Tennessee treated themselves to cookies left out for Santa Claus.

HORNBEAK, Tennessee - It looks like these two goats will be getting a lump of coal for Christmas after the critters ate cookies that were meant for Santa Claus.

Footage captured of the theft shows a plate of cookies with a Christmas tree backdrop, when suddenly, two goats, Boonie and MaDolly, dressed in Christmas garb appear from out of nowhere and start voraciously devouring the sweet treats.

Boonie and MaDolly snacking on Santa’s cookies. (Boonie and MaDolly snacking on Santa’s cookies.)

RELATED: Paraglider dressed as Santa gets tangled in power lines while delivering candy canes

Boonie and MaDolly belong to Britany, a Tennessee resident who runs a YouTube channel titled Goat Life where she documents her goats and their many outfits and shenanigans.

Storyful contributed to this report.