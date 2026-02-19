Penguins return to State Capitol to highlight storm protection and coral funding

article

The Brief African penguins from The Florida Aquarium visited the State Capitol to advocate for additional funding. The Aquarium asked for funding for storm flood prevention and coral restoration. The Aquarium is backed by Senator Danny Burgess and Representative Michael Owen.



The Florida Aquarium brought their African penguins to the State Capitol this week to meet with lawmakers.

What we know:

Archi, Enzi, Nuru and Pebbles waddled through the State Capitol, in an effort to advocate for state funding to strengthen storm protection at the Florida Aquarium's downtown Tampa campus. Additionally, the feathered friends are also advocating for Florida's coral reef restoration efforts.

"These critically endangered animals are more than ambassadors for their species—they’re a reminder of how vulnerable our marine ecosystems can be," said Katrina Cox, Senior Director of Grants and Government Affairs at The Florida Aquarium.

"With targeted investments, we can protect marine wildlife, restore critical habitats, and advance conservation programs that benefit communities across the state," Cox said.

Dig deeper:

The Florida Aquarium team called on lawmakers, asking for upgrades to flood barrier walls and exterior entrances of the physical aquarium in the downtown Tampa area.

According to the Aquarium, hurricanes Helene and Milton brought floodwaters to the aquarium's doors, forcing the animals to relocate to higher ground. The African penguins were one of several species that were forced to relocate.

The Aquarium says, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, the improvements to the exterior of the aquarium are essential to protecting both marine life and the aquarium's education and conservation work.

The team also brought up the importance of continued funding for Florida's coral reef restoration and recovery efforts through the Florida Department of Environmental protection.

The Aquarium says previous investments have allowed itself and partners to produce tens of thousands of new corals, strengthening reefs that are vital to Florida's coast, tourism and fishing industry.

The backstory:

During last year's legislative session, the Aquarium's request for storm protection funding was not included in the 2025 budget signed by Governor DeSantis.

Now, the Aquarium has returned to Tallahassee, backed by Senator Danny Burgess and Representative Michael Owen, to build momentum for the resiliency project. The project has been filed this session as a 2026-2027 Local Funding Initiative Request.