2 toddlers dead after being found in Longwood pond, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Florida
Deputies say just before 7:20 p.m., they received a call about two missing toddlers who were reported to have wandered out of their house at the Highcroft Point Townhomes, off Wekiva Springs Road in unincorporated Longwood.

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two toddlers were found in a Longwood pond Sunday night.

Officials said the two children were found in a nearby pond and were taken to a local hospital.

The Sheriff's Office then confirmed on Monday morning that the toddlers, identified as a two-year-old and a three-year-old, are both deceased.

This story is developing, check back for updates.