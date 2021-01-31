2 toddlers dead after being found in Longwood pond, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two toddlers were found in a Longwood pond Sunday night.

Deputies say just before 7:20 p.m., they received a call about two missing toddlers who were reported to have wandered out of their house at the Highcroft Point Townhomes, off Wekiva Springs Road in unincorporated Longwood.

Officials said the two children were found in a nearby pond and were taken to a local hospital.

The Sheriff's Office then confirmed on Monday morning that the toddlers, identified as a two-year-old and a three-year-old, are both deceased.

This story is developing, check back for updates.