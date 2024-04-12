2 people in critical condition after Winter Haven mobile home fire: Police

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Two residents of a Winter Haven mobile home are in critical condition after their home caught fire on Thursday night, according to police.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Winter Haven firefighters responded to an initial call of a car fire on Wild Dunes Court. They arrived to find a car under a carport fully engulfed in flames spreading into the doublewide mobile home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department

As crews began battling the fire, they learned that two people were inside the home. Winter Haven Fire crews initiated a rescue and ultimately brought both occupants outside while more crews battled the flames.

Both victims, who had been inside the living room area, were airlifted to a local hospital where they are listed in critical but stable condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for dehydration, police said, but was released after being medically cleared.