2 suspects on the run after shooting during attempted robbery at Ellenton Outlet Mall

Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store at the Ellenton Outlet Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured during the incident, but detectives are now searching for two unknown Black men. Officials said the suspects were wearing masks when they walked into Gold Palace Jewelry at the outlet mall armed with a handgun just after 2:45 p.m.

Pictured: Surveillance image of one suspect.

One of the suspects approached an employee and shot a round toward the back of the store, not hitting anyone inside, according to investigators. Another employee then pulled out a gun and shot in the direction of the suspects, but missed.

The suspects then ran out of the store towards the parking lot, MCSO said.

An off-duty deputy was on the property and responded to the store within minutes of hearing the shots. Authorities said he then chased after the suspects, gathered information about their descriptions before they drove away in what appeared to be a silver-colored Toyota Highlander.

Pictured: Surveillance image of the second suspect.

Both suspects were wearing masks and blue FedEx-style shirts, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said nothing was taken during the robbery attempt. No one was injured, but officials said EMS was called for someone inside having a medical episode after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or make a tip online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

