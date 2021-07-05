Expand / Collapse search
2 teen sisters killed by lightning while hiking in Norway mountains

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Two Norwegian teenage sisters were killed when struck by lightning during a hike in the southern Norway mountains, authorities said Monday. A third person, a sister to the pair, was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

The sisters, identified as Benedicte Myrset, 18, and 12-year-old Victoria Myrset from Oslo, were hit by lightning in the mountainous area of Hareid Sunday. They were on the Melshorn mountain, a popular destination, when the accident happened.

Officials in Hareid said a third person, also a sister in the same family but who was not named, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. She was then transferred to a larger hospital in Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city. Bergen is 308 kilometers (191 miles) northwest of Oslo.

Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Srinagar

FILE - Lightning strikes are pictured during a thunderstorm. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a statement, Hareid Mayor Bernt Brandal called it "a deeply tragic event" that no one could have predicted because the weather "changed tremendously fast."

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said more than 800 lightning strikes were recorded in the area Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Further details were not available.

