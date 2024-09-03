Expand / Collapse search

2 teens shot while riding bike in St. Petersburg were targeted, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 3, 2024 11:44am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two 13-year-old boys who were shot in south St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon were targeted due to a neighborhood dispute, according to police.

Officials say the teens were shot in front of a convenience store at 1421 22nd At. S. shortly before 4:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS: 13-year-old boys hurt in drive-by shooting

St. Petersburg police are working to figure out who opened fire outside a convenience store, hitting two teens on a bike.

SPPD say the two boys were enjoying their day off of school and riding a bike, one pedaling while the other was sitting on the handlebars when someone fired shots from a car driving along 22nd Street South.

SPPD says they still aren't sure what the dispute that led to the shooting was about.

PREVIOUS: 2 teens shot in front of St. Pete convenience store

Investigators say the suspected shooter took off in a 4-door white sedan.

Both boys are still in the hospital. One is in critical but stable condition and the other is stable, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780 or to remain anonymous, text "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: