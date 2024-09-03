2 teens shot while riding bike in St. Petersburg were targeted, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two 13-year-old boys who were shot in south St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon were targeted due to a neighborhood dispute, according to police.

Officials say the teens were shot in front of a convenience store at 1421 22nd At. S. shortly before 4:30 p.m.

SPPD say the two boys were enjoying their day off of school and riding a bike, one pedaling while the other was sitting on the handlebars when someone fired shots from a car driving along 22nd Street South.

SPPD says they still aren't sure what the dispute that led to the shooting was about.

Investigators say the suspected shooter took off in a 4-door white sedan.

Both boys are still in the hospital. One is in critical but stable condition and the other is stable, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780 or to remain anonymous, text "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.

