2-time prisoner of war veteran inspires grandson to become physical therapist

A local family shares a war story like no other. It's about Richard Keirn, an Air Force man who served his country spanning from World War II to Vietnam.

His grandson, Cory Keirn, grew up with him until his grandfather passed away in 2000. "Growing up as a teenager I would see him struggle to get around.," says Cory.

The backstory:

His grandfather's fighter jet was hit by a North Vietnamese missile. When his parachute landed hard, both of his ankles were broken. He was captured and tortured at the infamous "Hanoi Hilton."

What they're saying:

"They would tie his hands behind his back and string him up," says Cory. "It ripped a lot of ligaments out of his shoulders."

Cory knows something about injuries. He's a physical therapist at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. He's helped hundreds of veterans walk again.

On this day, he's treating a Marine named Randy who suffered a serious brain injury. Randy is regaining his stride with the help of a treadmill in a pool at the hospital.

Cory says his work is inspired by his grandfather. "It's funny because life sort of sent me here," he says.

Day after day, he helps veterans walk.

Cory says he tries to inspire his patience with the kind of perseverance his grandfather showed as a prisoner of war, not once, but twice.

"The first time he was shot down he was a co-pilot on a B-17 and was 19 years old," says Cory.

By the time Vietnam came, his grandfather was called "Pop".

He was the oldest, and some say the smartest American POW.

He invented codes for prisoners to communicate.

There was a non-verbal code among prisoners and another code for letters back home.

"And he was communicating through those letters who was there, who was with him," says Cory.

Even some of Cory’s patients know what Colonel Keirn contributed.

"People will come and say your grandfather wrote these handbooks that are still being used today," says Cory.

His patient Randy is quickening his stride on the treadmill.

"How are your ankles doing?" asks Cory. The spirit of his grandfather seems to flow through the pool where Cory makes his contribution, helping heal veterans, continuing a family tradition of service.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

