Child taken to the hospital after school bus crash in Davenport

One child was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Davenport Friday afternoon, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened on U.S. 27 at around 1:15 p.m. The bus, which was carrying 30 students, was heading north on U.S. 27 when it was hit on its driver's side by a Lexus that was trying to turn onto Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The Lexus was disabled after the crash in the turn lane, which was the only lane blocked, according to authorities. That has since cleared.

The bus pulled off into a nearby gas station and all 30 students were checked for injuries, according to PCSO. The child that was taken to the hospital was complaining of back pain after the crash.

Dig deeper:

The bus was heading back to Bella City Elementary School from a field trip, officials said. While it didn't suffer enough damage to disable it, the bus was towed from the crash scene.

The students were put on another bus that came to pick them up, PCSO said.

Deputies said the driver of the Lexus was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.